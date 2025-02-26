wrestling / News

North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

February 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 3-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s NXT. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs live on The CW:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears
* Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker
* Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Zaria & Sol Ruca

