Two title matches and more are set for next week’s WWE NXT. The following was announced on tonight’s show for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks confrontation