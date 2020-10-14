wrestling / News
North American Title Match Set For This Week’s NXT
WWE has added a title match to this week’s episode of NXT, with Damian Priest set to defend his championship. William Regal announced that Priest will, as a “fighting champion,” defend the title against Dexter Lumis.
Lumis returned to NXT two weeks ago and picked up a win in his return match last week against Austin Theory. NXT airs Wednesday on USA Network and will also see the next #1 contender’s to the NXT Tag Team Championships determined.
The announcement reads:
Damian Priest to defend NXT North American Title against Dexter Lumis
Damian Priest has turned aside all comers for his NXT North American Championship thus far, but can his reign survive The Tortured Artist’s wrath?
Priest will defend the title against Dexter Lumis tomorrow night on NXT, as announced on Twitter by NXT GM William Regal.
I have been extremely impressed with @ArcherOfInfamy as of late, and as a fighting champion, he should welcome all challengers. @DexterLumis was unfortunately injured before his last opportunity … but he’ll have it tomorrow night! Lumis vs Priest for the #NXTNATitle! #WWENXT
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 13, 2020
The Archer of Infamy has quickly established himself as a fighting champion since claiming the title in an unbelievable Five-Way Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX, overcoming challenges from Johnny Gargano and Timothy Thatcher, respectively.
Lumis originally earned a spot in that Ladder Match, but wasn’t cleared to compete due to an ankle injury. The bizarre Superstar took care of Austin Theory in one-on-one action last week, looking equal parts impressive and disturbing in his return to the ring.
Will Priest hit his mark yet again, or will Lumis slither his way to championship gold?
