North American Title Match Set For This Week’s NXT

WWE has added a title match to this week’s episode of NXT, with Damian Priest set to defend his championship. William Regal announced that Priest will, as a “fighting champion,” defend the title against Dexter Lumis.

Lumis returned to NXT two weeks ago and picked up a win in his return match last week against Austin Theory. NXT airs Wednesday on USA Network and will also see the next #1 contender’s to the NXT Tag Team Championships determined.

The announcement reads: