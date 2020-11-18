North American Title Match Set For This Week’s NXT

Leon Ruff will have to defeat Johnny Gargano again if he wants to be NXT North American Champion for more than a week. WWE has announced that Ruff will defend his newly-won title against Gargano in a rematch of last week’s episode.

The announcement reads:

Johnny Gargano looks to regain NXT North American Title from Leon Ruff

Leon Ruff shocked the world and Johnny Gargano last week. Can he catch lightning in a bottle again and hold on to the NXT North American Championship?

Ruff will defend his newly won title against Gargano tomorrow night on NXT.

Despite admittedly rigging his own “Wheel of Challengers” to determine his opponent, Johnny Wrestling was unable to end his championship curse as Ruff pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the black-and-gold brand.

After pleading his case, Gargano gets his chance to regain the championship gold. Will he become a three-time champion, or does Ruff simply have Gargano’s number?