North American Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship Match for next week’s episode of NXT. Shawn Spears will defend his title against Ricky Saints on next week’s show.

The match marks Saints’ first title shot in NXT and came after Spears interrupted a sitdown interview with Saints, telling him that he didn’t ask him to be in The Culling because Saints was the same guy that he left a year ago and that his arrogance was a plague that made him a lot of enemies. Saints then came out and was on commentary for Ethan Page’s match with Andre Chase and after the match he jawed with Page, only to get blindsided by a belt shot from Spears.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally.