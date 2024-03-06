wrestling / News
North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
March 5, 2024
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set at NXT Roadblock for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen
* Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland
* Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
In addition, Thea Hail was teased for a tag team match against Kiana James & Izzi Dame after she fought with them backstage. Hail thought that Jacy Jayne would be her partner but Jayne blew her off and said she’ll be busy.