North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set at NXT Roadblock for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen

* Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

* Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

In addition, Thea Hail was teased for a tag team match against Kiana James & Izzi Dame after she fought with them backstage. Hail thought that Jacy Jayne would be her partner but Jayne blew her off and said she’ll be busy.