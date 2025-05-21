North American Title Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Ricky Saints will put the NXT North American Championship on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on Tuesday’s show by Ava that Saints will defend his title against Ethan Page on next Tuesday’s episode.

The match was set up after Page attacked Saints at commentary, where he was watching a triple threat match between Sean Legacy, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Je’Von Evans for a title shot. As security tried to separate Page and Saints, Legacy picked up the win. Later on, Saints and Page were arguing in front of Ava and Saints said he would put his title on the line for a match against Page. Ava said that Legacy has a title shot but she was exercising her authority to make the match to settle the differences between Page and Saints.

The match is the sole bout announced for next week’s show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally.