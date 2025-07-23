wrestling / News

North American Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

July 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page will defend the NXT North American Championship against none other than Santino Marella on next week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Page come out and cut a promo insulting the US and unveiling a new title belt with the leather colored like the Canadian flag. He cut a pro-Canada promo and denigrated the US and Mexico until Marella came out and said that he’s Canadian and not all Canadians are like Page.

This led to Marella revealing that Ava had agreed to give him a shot at Page’s North American Title on next week’s show. As of now, it is the only match announced for the episode,

Jeremy Thomas

