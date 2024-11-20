North American Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two title matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday live on The CW:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Kelani Jordan vs. Giulia

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Axiom