North American Title Match, Rey Mysterio & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Rey Mysterio will be in the building as his son defends the North American Championship on next week’s WWE NXT. WWE has announced the following matches and segments for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

– NXT North American Championship Match: Dirty Dom Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. Dragon Lee (w/Rey Mysterio)

* NXT “Heritage Cup” Match: Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* Tiffany Stratton returns

* Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom