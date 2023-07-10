wrestling / News

Northeast Storms Not Expected To Impact Tonight’s WWE RAW

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that while there were weather issues and storms in the Northeast yesterday, they are not likely to impact tonight’s WWE RAW. There have been some delays but WWE talents are expected to make it to Buffalo or in some cases, have already arrived.

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

