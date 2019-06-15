Northeast Wrestling Brass City Brawl Results 6.14.19: Jon Moxley Beats Darby Allin in Headliner (Pics, Video)

– As previously reported, Northeast Wrestling held Brass City Brawl last night. In the main event, Jon Moxley was in action and beat Darby Allin. You can check out some results from last night’s event below, courtesy of Fightful.

* Hale Collins defeats Chris Battle

* Inzanely Rude (RJ Rude & Zane Bernardo) defeat The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

* The Trustfund (Jimmy Preston & Ron Zombie) defeat The Perfect Gamble (Dexter Loux & Mike Gamble)

* Brian Anthony defeats Keith Youngblood

* Joey Janela defeats Brad Hollister

* Penelope Ford defeats Alisha Edwards

* NEW Heavyweight Title: JT Dunn (c) defeats Wrecking Ball Legursky

* Jon Moxley defeats Darby Allin

