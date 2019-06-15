wrestling / News
Northeast Wrestling Brass City Brawl Results 6.14.19: Jon Moxley Beats Darby Allin in Headliner (Pics, Video)
– As previously reported, Northeast Wrestling held Brass City Brawl last night. In the main event, Jon Moxley was in action and beat Darby Allin. You can check out some results from last night’s event below, courtesy of Fightful.
* Hale Collins defeats Chris Battle
* Inzanely Rude (RJ Rude & Zane Bernardo) defeat The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
* The Trustfund (Jimmy Preston & Ron Zombie) defeat The Perfect Gamble (Dexter Loux & Mike Gamble)
* Brian Anthony defeats Keith Youngblood
* Joey Janela defeats Brad Hollister
* Penelope Ford defeats Alisha Edwards
* NEW Heavyweight Title: JT Dunn (c) defeats Wrecking Ball Legursky
* Jon Moxley defeats Darby Allin
The Main Event is in the ring for @newwrestling1 in Waterbury, CT as @JonMoxley faces @Darbyallin pic.twitter.com/jpGUUac2HA
— Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) June 15, 2019
.@JonMoxley tied @DarbyAllin’s hands together behind his back, but Darby is relentless! Please excuse my yelling @newwrestling1 pic.twitter.com/JKwGsps8JJ
— Annemarie (@annemariebearr) June 15, 2019
Mox doing what he does best.
Wrestling is his life & none can tell me different.#JonMoxley #NortheastWrestling pic.twitter.com/HUNpm2jAIW
— 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@hah_alexander) June 15, 2019
.@JonMoxley speaking the truth right here! @DarbyAllin is the future of pro wrestling. I haven’t seen a match of his I haven’t enjoyed every second of. Tonight was no different. This main event was unreal! Thank you to you both 👏🏼👏🏼 @newwrestling1 #newwrestling pic.twitter.com/JWfByD8qg7
— Tyler (@Tbennett91) June 15, 2019
