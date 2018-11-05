Northeast Wrestling Redemption Set For This Friday, Featuring Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega

PWInsider reports that Northeast Wrestling will hold an event on November 9, featuring Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix, which will stream on the Highspots Wrestling Network. It happens at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. This is Omega’s first US appearance not connected to ROH or NJPW in a while. You can sign up for Highspots here.

*Pentagon Jr vs. Darby Allin.

*NEW Champion Brad Hollister vs. PCO.

*Rob Van Dam vs. Jack Swagger.

*Jerry Lawler vs. King Brian Anthony: No DQ.

*Katie Forbes vs. Karen Q.

*Grab for the Gold Ladder Match.

*Also appearing are Mick Foley, Scott Hall, Alicia Atout, JT Dunn, Manscout Jake Manning, Vik Dalishus and more.

You can find tickets here.