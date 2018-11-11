Northeast Wrestling Redemption Results 11.09.18: Kenny Omega, Fenix, RVD, and Jack Swagger All in Action

– Northeast Wrestling held its Redemption event last night at the Mid-House Civic Center. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of PWInsider.

* 6-Way Ladder Match for future title match: Hale Collins defeated Keith Youngblood, Christian Casanova,JT Dunn, Wrecking Ball Legursky and Jake Manning.

* Katie Forbes defeated Karen Q.

* No DQ: Jerry Lawler defeated Brian Anthony with a fireball. There was interference by Anthony’s manager and faction with saves by Mick Foley and David Arquette, who each got a big pop. Arquette was removed from advertising at one point due to filming commitments, but was able to make a surprise appearance.

* NEW Champion Brad Hollister defeated PCO.

* Pentagon Jr. defeated Darby Allin in their first-ever encounter.

*Rob Van Dam defeated Jack Swagger. Lots of playing to the crowd by RVD in this one.

* Kenny Omega defeated Fenix in a great 27 minute main event. They tore the house down with “match of the year” chants. After the match, Kenny did a five minute promo putting over NEW and NJPW. He said people ask him when is NJPW coming back to the Northeast he said he didn’t know (oddly, no mention of MSG). He said when asked when he’s coming back, he said soon.

The show aired live on the Highspots Wrestling Network with the replay available for streaming at www.highspotswrestlingnetwork.com.