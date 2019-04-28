Northeast Wrestling Spring Slam Results 4.27.19: Jerry Lawler and The Lucha Bros. Were in Action

– Northeast Wrestling held its Spring Slam event last night in Holyoke, Massachusets. Jerry Lawler and The Lucha Bros. were all in action for the card. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Chris Battle def. DL Hurst

* Karissa Rivera def. Tasha Steelz

* Three Way Tag Team Match

Dexter Loux & Mike Gamble def. RJ Rude & Zane Bernardo and ‘The Amazing Graysons’ (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)

* Mike Verna def. Wrecking Ball Legursky

* The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) def. JT Dunn and Christian Casanova

* Brad Hollister, Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood def. Anthony Battle, Brian Anthony & Daniel Evans