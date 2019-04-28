wrestling / News
Northeast Wrestling Spring Slam Results 4.27.19: Jerry Lawler and The Lucha Bros. Were in Action
– Northeast Wrestling held its Spring Slam event last night in Holyoke, Massachusets. Jerry Lawler and The Lucha Bros. were all in action for the card. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Chris Battle def. DL Hurst
* Karissa Rivera def. Tasha Steelz
* Three Way Tag Team Match
Dexter Loux & Mike Gamble def. RJ Rude & Zane Bernardo and ‘The Amazing Graysons’ (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)
* Mike Verna def. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix) def. JT Dunn and Christian Casanova
* Brad Hollister, Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood def. Anthony Battle, Brian Anthony & Daniel Evans
@NEWWrestling1 was on fire last night!!!#NortheastWrestling #WrestlefestXXIII pic.twitter.com/p6Y6CKp5Fl
— Joey Ambrosini (@AmbrosiniJoey) April 27, 2019
I am an agent of death and destruction. You can attempt to hide from me, but I am inevitable.
⚙️⛓💀⛓⚙️
#deathdealer #yourendishere #adira #residentevil #underworld #the100 #prowrestling #womenswrestling #battleroyal #northeastwrestling #wrestling 📷: @ZekeDane @newwrestling1 pic.twitter.com/E6hHIbYb70
— ⚙️⛓Adira⛓⚙️ (@AdiraUnleashed) April 27, 2019
What an absolutely incredible weekend. Thank you @realjerrylawler and @REALSteamboat for helping me lay the "Kings Court" to rest, and for rocking with me in my home town! @newwrestling1 #WrestlefestXXIII was a night I will never forget.
📸: @ZekeDane @thejessicascull pic.twitter.com/yqJuL3wL5y
— Keith Youngblood (@Youngblood_RB) April 28, 2019
How about this for a tag match? @thejtdunn & @Kill4nova v. @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx for @newwrestling1! I’ll have a full report later on! pic.twitter.com/DAVsbOgCmj
— Paul Crockett (@HelloCrockett) April 28, 2019
