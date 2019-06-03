Northeast Wrestling Results Featuring AEW’s Darby Allin and Private Party

Northeast Wrestling held their Big Bethany Bash event on Saturday in Bethany, Connecticut, an event that featured AEW’s Darby Allin and Private Party. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Chris Battle def. DL Hurst

* Three Way Tag Team Match

The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid and The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)

* Dexter Loux & Mike Gamble def. Anthony Battle & The Duke Of Danger

* Mike Verna def. Keith Youngblood

* Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Christian Casanova

* NEW Heavyweight Championship

JT Dunn (c) def. Jimmy Preston

* Darby Allin def. Brad Hollister