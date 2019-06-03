wrestling / News
Northeast Wrestling Results Featuring AEW’s Darby Allin and Private Party
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
Northeast Wrestling held their Big Bethany Bash event on Saturday in Bethany, Connecticut, an event that featured AEW’s Darby Allin and Private Party. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Chris Battle def. DL Hurst
* Three Way Tag Team Match
The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid and The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson)
* Dexter Loux & Mike Gamble def. Anthony Battle & The Duke Of Danger
* Mike Verna def. Keith Youngblood
* Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Christian Casanova
* NEW Heavyweight Championship
JT Dunn (c) def. Jimmy Preston
* Darby Allin def. Brad Hollister
