Northeast Wrestling Legend Robbie Ellis Passes Away

Robbie Ellis, the independent star who became a legend of the Northeast wrestling scene, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Ellis, real name Robert Jason Elowitch, passed away on August 7th at the age of 82.

Ellis famously worked as an art dealer after doing volunteer work for the Temple Beth El art show, opening his own Barridoff Galleries in South Portland, Maine. His work in pro wrestling at the same time led to his being profiled by Sports Illustrated. A documentary about him titled Canvasman: The Robbie Ellis Story was made by Gary Robinov and screened at various film festivals in 2010 and 2011.

During his career, Ellis worked for a number of independent Northeast companies including New England Championship Wrestling, International Championship Wrestling, and the North Atlantic Wrestling Association. He retired from the ring in 2012, but returned to wrestling in 2014 when he became the storyline owner for CHIKARA.

Ellis held titles throughout the Northeast and was inducted into the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Ellis.