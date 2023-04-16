– Northeast Wrestling (NEW) returned for last night’s NEW Spring Slam event at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The card featured multiple AEW talents in action, including Powerhouse Hobbs facing Wrecking Ball Legursky in a TNT Title match. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Northeast Wrestling Live Championship: KC Navarro (c) beat Brad Hollister and Flip Gordon.

* Victorium (JCruz, Lucas Chase, Victor Chase & Victorious BRG) beat The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) & Waves And Braids (Encore Moore & Jaylen Brandyn).

* Willow Nightingale beat Megan Bayne.

* AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ QT Marshall) (c) beat Wrecking Ball Legursky to retain the TNT Title.

* Brad Baylor (w/ Danielle) picked up the win over Hunter Tarca.

* Konosuke Takeshita was victorious over JT Dunn.

* Matt Hardy beat nZo.

* The NOW (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus) beat Dan Maff & Kerr (w/Vito) by DQ.

* Ricky Starks beat QT Marshall (w/ Powerhouse Hobbs).