wrestling / News
Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 28 Set For This May In White Plains, NY
Northeast Wrestling is bringing Wrestlefest 28 to the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY, on Saturday, May 10th. The event boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring:
* The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt Hardy)
* The Hurt Syndicate’s MVP & Shelton Benjamin
* NEW Champion Matt Taven
* WWE ID Prospects Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes
* WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley (appearance)
* Mickie James (appearance)
* Former WWE star Romero Roselli
* NEW Tag Team Champions Waves & Curls
Adding to the excitement, a pre-show autograph signing will take place at 3:30 PM, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kane and all the wrestlers scheduled for the event.
Tickets are now available for purchase through the Westchester County Center Box Office, at www.northeastwrestling.com, and via www.ticketmaster.com.
