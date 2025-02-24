wrestling / News
Northern Crown V Results 2.23.25: Steve Maclin Challenges For Title, More
Northern Crown’s latest event took place on Sunday, with Steve Maclin in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Toronto show, per Fightful:
* Vaughn Vertigo and the owners of Northern Crown appeared for a promo in which Vaughn was presented with a new Northern Crown Championship title. Macline came out and said Vertigo doesn’t deserve the Championship, while called Vertigo’s mentor Josh Alexander a quitter.
* Alessandro Del Bruno def Brent Banks
* Alexxia Nicole def. Evan Greenaway & Trevor Outlaw
* Rest When Dead Scramble: Bruce Thunderstein def. Clutch Jessie V Stratos Fear, EZ-E Eric Carey, “Old Man Gloom” Parkside, and Channing Thomas
* Gabriel Fuerza def. Johnny Deluca
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage def. Bang & Matthews
* Gauntlet Match For Ownership of Northern Crown: London Loeden, Geoffrey Cole and Shane Sabre def. Pretty Ricky Wildly
* Northern Crown Championship Match: Vaughn Vertigo def. Steve Maclin
Still The Head of The Crown 🇨🇦👑 @_NorthernCrown_ ✌️ pic.twitter.com/LgiGeVkmJS
— VAUGHN (@VaughnVertigo) February 24, 2025
My favourite referee is @BradMyersRefs and it’s pretty obvious why. pic.twitter.com/SN2MsNnGgR
— Mike Indied (@mikefromindied) February 24, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Thinks Controversy With AEW Ring At Grand Slam: Australia Was Absurd
- Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ryan Nemeth Files a Lawsuit Against CM Punk, Tony Khan, & AEW, Alleges Assault & Breach of Contract
- Sami Zayn On How It Feels To Take A Package Piledriver At His Age