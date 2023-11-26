wrestling / News
Notable Name Backstage At WWE Survivor Series – It’s Not CM Punk
November 25, 2023 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Stephanie McMahon is backstage at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series in Chicago. She is said to be hanging out and visiting, but is not there for work reasons.
She has reportedly not been involved with WWE much, outside of Wrestlemania, since leaving the company in January.
