Notable Name Backstage At WWE Survivor Series – It’s Not CM Punk

November 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series Image Source: WWE

Fightful Select reports that Stephanie McMahon is backstage at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series in Chicago. She is said to be hanging out and visiting, but is not there for work reasons.

She has reportedly not been involved with WWE much, outside of Wrestlemania, since leaving the company in January.

WWE Survivor Series, Joseph Lee

