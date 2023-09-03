Note On Ace Steel’s AEW Status Following CM Punk Firing

CM Punk’s time in AEW is complete, but Ace Steel’s does not appear to be. Punk’s firing from AEW following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All Out has been the big news of a busy weekend, and some have speculated about Steel’s status following AEW’s decision to cut ties with Punk. Steel was was involved in the infamous AEW All Out backstage altercation and was released afterward, though he returned earlier this year in a remote work capacity when Punk came back for AEW Collision.

Though AEW has not given an official update on Steel’s status, it was noted on Sunday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Steel is believed to still be working for the company, at least as of now. Steel was involved in creative for AEW, focusing largely on Punk’s role on the show.

Steel’s contract with AEW is reportedly up in the fall of 2024.