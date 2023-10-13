Note on If AEW Booking Mistico Affects AAA Relationship

As previously reported, a match between Rocky Romero and Mistico was announced for next week’s AEW Rampage. It will be for ‘Mexico’s Pound for Pound Crown’. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though Mistico is a CMLL talent, this will not affect the relationship between AEW and AAA.

CMLL and AAA have an acrimonious relationship, to the point where they do not want to work with companies that work with each other. That is why you never see AAA and NJPW stars against each other, as NJPW has a working relationship with CMLL.

AEW is operating under the belief that they can book talent from both groups as long as they are not in the ring together. AAA doesn’t care about booking Mistico, as it doesn’t affect AAA’s relationship with AEW. CMLL would only be concerned if Mistico were facing an AAA talent (like, for example, Penta or Fenix).