Note On AEW Contract For Speedball Mike Bailey

As reported earlier tonight, a vignette for Speedball Mike Bailey aired during Collision, confirming his upcoming arrival to AEW. Fightful Select has some details on the contract of Bailey after he signed with the company.

Bailey ended his run in TNA Wrestling back in October, but his deal ran until the end of the year. He wasn’t able to work anywhere else until January 1. He worked with an agent, who told him that there was interest from AEW and WWE.

Bailey’s contract with AEW is said to be a multi-year deal. The reason his debut was delayed was because of visa issues, and Bailey’s visa is in the approval process.