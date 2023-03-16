wrestling / News
Note On AEW Contracts Lacking Non-Compete Clauses
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
AEW contracts do not regularly have non-compete clauses, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to contracts they’ve seen and numerous members of the roster that they’ve spoken to, there is no suggestion of non-compete contracts being used in AEW.
AEW sources noted that the company doesn’t generally release talent without a special request or disciplinary actions, so they haven’t had to implement non-compete clauses. In terms of early departures, things are largely handled on a case-by-case basis. The example mentioned is that everyone in AEW believes that if CM Punk were given an early release, it would be based on a condition that he not compete in WWE for a certain amount of time.
More Trending Stories
- NXT Women’s Title May Be Vacated, New Champion To Be Determined At Stand & Deliver
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Nick Patrick Believes Vince McMahon Is Secretly in Charge of AEW
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week