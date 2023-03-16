Note On AEW Contracts Lacking Non-Compete Clauses

AEW contracts do not regularly have non-compete clauses, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to contracts they’ve seen and numerous members of the roster that they’ve spoken to, there is no suggestion of non-compete contracts being used in AEW.

AEW sources noted that the company doesn’t generally release talent without a special request or disciplinary actions, so they haven’t had to implement non-compete clauses. In terms of early departures, things are largely handled on a case-by-case basis. The example mentioned is that everyone in AEW believes that if CM Punk were given an early release, it would be based on a condition that he not compete in WWE for a certain amount of time.