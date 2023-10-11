wrestling / News
Note on When AEW Found Out Jon Moxley Wasn’t Cleared for AEW Dynamite
October 11, 2023
– Fightful Select has an update on Jon Moxley, who was forced to withdraw from his scheduled title rematch against Rey Fenix last night on AEW Dynamite. As noted, Tony Khan announced during the Buy-In pre-show last night that Moxley wasn’t cleared to compete, and Cassidy was named as his replacement.
Cassidy later defeated Fenix during Dynamite, regaining the International Championship. According to Fightful Select’s report, AEW found early earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday that Moxley would not be cleared for the matchup.
