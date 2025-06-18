wrestling / News

Note on Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico For Those Recording On DVR

June 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that those hoping to tape tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico on DVR may want to make some adjustments to get the whole show.

On Spectrum Cable, AEW Dynamite is listed as two hours, with the extra thirty minutes for Grand Slam Mexico listed as TBA from 10-10:30 PM ET. It’s listed the same way on Verizon Fios.

