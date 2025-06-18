wrestling / News
Note on Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico For Those Recording On DVR
June 18, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that those hoping to tape tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico on DVR may want to make some adjustments to get the whole show.
On Spectrum Cable, AEW Dynamite is listed as two hours, with the extra thirty minutes for Grand Slam Mexico listed as TBA from 10-10:30 PM ET. It’s listed the same way on Verizon Fios.
More Trending Stories
- USA Network To Air Show In WWE Smackdown Third-Hour Slot Starting In August
- Mercedes Moné Confirms Relationship With The Beast Mortos
- Rachael Ellering Thinks Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Should Be Out Of Wrestling For Good
- Big E Thinks Goldberg vs. Gunther Is a ‘Great Test’ for Gunther, Discusses Wanting Goldberg’s Retirement Match