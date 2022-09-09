AEW News: Note on AEW Keeping MJF’s All Out Appearance Quiet, Stars Expected To Be At New York Comic-Con

– A new report has a note on MJF’s arrival at AEW All Out on Sunday and how the company kept his appearance hidden. PWInsider reports that the AEW star was privately flown to Chicago for the PPV and then kept hidden on a bus until it was time for him to return.

MJF, who had been off-screen since his “pipebomb” promo in June after Double or Nothing, returned at All Out to win the Casino Ladder Match and secure an AEW World Championship match under a mask. He then revealed he was back to close out the PPV.

– The site also reports that several AEW stars are expected to be announced for signings at New York Comic-Con. NYCC takes place on October 6th through the 8th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.