Note On AEW Not Providing Rides From Airport For Talent Ahead Of All In

CM Punk had some travel issues due to AEW not providing a ride from the airport before All In, and he wasn’t alone according to a new report. As reported earlier, Punk had a harried trip to All In when he wasn’t met by anyone from AEW when he arrived at Heathrow Airport in London and had no car service in the morning the day before the PPV, which led to him having to take a train and ask fans for help getting to Wembley Stadium. A new report by PW Torch notes that none of the talent were picked up at the airport.

It is standard for WWE to pick talent up at the airport when they go on international tours, and NJPW similarly picks up non-Japan-based talent when they arrive in Japan for shows. AEW did not do this, which led to wrestlers having to arrange their own rides via Uber. The report noted that this was one of a number of small things that led to increased stress and delays on the stars in terms of getting rested and ready for the PPV.

London being a major city, the talent were able to get where they needed to eventually. It was noted that those stars who hadn’t been part of WWE’s international travel process were not thrown off as much, as they didn’t have the same expectations.