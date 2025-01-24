wrestling / News

Note on How Well AEW Is Performing on MAX After Debut

January 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW on TNT, TBS, Max Warner Bros. Discovery Image Credit: AEW, Warner Bros. Discovery

AEW debuted on MAX on January 1 and is reportedly performing well on the streaming service ever since then. Fightful Select reports that MAX doesn’t disclose streaming numbers and keeps them a secret, even within the company. However, sources within Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed that AEW ranks among the top live sport events on the service.

Since moving to MAX, AEW has also maintained the cable viewership levels it had prior to the deal.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading