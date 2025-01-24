wrestling / News
Note on How Well AEW Is Performing on MAX After Debut
January 24, 2025 | Posted by
AEW debuted on MAX on January 1 and is reportedly performing well on the streaming service ever since then. Fightful Select reports that MAX doesn’t disclose streaming numbers and keeps them a secret, even within the company. However, sources within Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed that AEW ranks among the top live sport events on the service.
Since moving to MAX, AEW has also maintained the cable viewership levels it had prior to the deal.