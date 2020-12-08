Backstage Note on AEW Planning ‘Big Show’ for Dynamite on Dec. 30

– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is planning a “real big show” for Dynamite for the December 30 broadcast on TNT. As previously noted, AEW has quite a lot planned for tomorrow night’s Dynamite, including the first interview with Sting following his AEW debut and the appearance of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Per Meltzer, these major segments are part of AEW building up for the upcoming Dynamite on Dec. 30. Meltzer stated on AEW, “They’re building up for December 30, [which] is supposed to be a real big show.”

Meanwhile, NXT will have its next major themed episode on January 6. As previously reported, WWE has already named that episode of NXT a special New Year’s Evil show.

As noted, AEW taped the Dec. 9 episode of Dynamite on December 3. Additionally, the Christmas week edition of Dynamite on Dec. 23 is expected to move due to an NBA game that’s also scheduled for that night at 7:30 pm on TNT. AEW and TNT have not yet announced the plans for where they will be moving Dynamite that week.

This likely means AEW would want to follow up any drops due to the move and the holiday crunch with a packed and loaded show, much like the Dec. 2 show after the Thanksgiving Eve episode, which was given the “Winter Is Coming” theme. The show also featured the AEW debut of Sting, along with Kenny Omega winning the AEW World title from Jon Moxley and the start of a major crossover angle with Impact Wrestling.