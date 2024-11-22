wrestling / News
Note on AEW Making Preparations To Move Shows Into Smaller Venues
November 22, 2024
As previously reported, AEW announced their entire winter schedule, which includes smaller venues (like the Hammerstein Ballroom) for locations the company has previously visited. Bryan Alvarez reported in today’s Figure Four Weekly reports that there moves being made in AEW to start to run some smaller buildings.
This caused an issue, as their lighting rig was too large and heavy for those smaller buildings. The company is currently “retooling” it in order to make it fit. It was noted that there will be “a lot of changes” in 2025 for production and more.
