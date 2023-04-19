Note on AEW Return to Chicago Before Forbidden Door II Tickets

– AEW will start a pre-sale tomorrow for the upcoming return to Chicago on June 21 at the Wintrust arena. The ticket pre-sale starts at 10:00 am local time and will have the pre-sale code SINCH3 (via PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale will be happing at Ticketmaster.com.

The event will feature a live edition of Dynamite and a TV taping for Rampage. These will be the go-home shows before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II.