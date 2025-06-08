Note On Alex Windsor’s AEW Signing

A new report has a couple details on Alex Windsor signing with AEW. As noted on Friday, Windsor announced at Pro Wrestling EVE’s show that she had signed with AEW. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that Windsor had been in talks with AEW “for quite a while” according to people in the British wrestling scene.

The report goes on to say that they heard from talent, promoters and other personalities in the UK scene who all spoke positively of Windsor, and that several people spoke about how deserving she is of the opportunity.

Windsor is a 16-year veteran

and a former Undisputed British Women’s Champion. She has also held gold in Pro Wrestling EVE, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Bellatrix Female Warriors, and more. She has worked five matches with AEW over the past couple of years and two with ROH.