Spoiler Note on Appearance at Last Night’s ROH TV Tapings

– The wrestler, “Ricky,” aka Midnight Heat’s Ricky Gibson, worked last night’s ROH TV tapings. Ricky Gibson previously appeared on WWE SmackDown last month. He was a last-minute replacement for Randy Orton to team with Kevin Owens. However, Orton eventually showed up, so Kevin Owens delivered a stunner to Ricky. You can check out a photo of Ricky Gibson at last night’s ROH TV tapings below.

OH MY GOD ITS RICKY FROM SPOKANE!!!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JQtf6kgMKa — Ally Nicole (@allynicole456) October 9, 2024