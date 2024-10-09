wrestling / News

Spoiler Note on Appearance at Last Night’s ROH TV Tapings

October 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo, Booker T AEW Image Credit: ROH

– The wrestler, “Ricky,” aka Midnight Heat’s Ricky Gibson, worked last night’s ROH TV tapings. Ricky Gibson previously appeared on WWE SmackDown last month. He was a last-minute replacement for Randy Orton to team with Kevin Owens. However, Orton eventually showed up, so Kevin Owens delivered a stunner to Ricky. You can check out a photo of Ricky Gibson at last night’s ROH TV tapings below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading