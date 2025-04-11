Note on Attendance and PPV Buys For AEW Dynasty

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on the attendance and PPV buys for AEW Dynasty, which happened this past Sunday in Philadelphia. The show had an attendance of 7,921 fans at the Liacouras Center. It did not sell out, as there were just under 400 tickets left. However, those are tickets that opened up late after production moved in. It was still the normal amount of tickets that would be available for a wrestling TV show.

As for the buyrate, the exact number is unknown at this time. It’s believed it had between 110,000 and 120,000 buys, around the level of last year’s Dynasty (122,000).