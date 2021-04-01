wrestling / News
Note On Audio Heard By Talent Inside the ThunderDome
April 1, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has revealed a tidbit of detail regarding what talent hears during WWE tapings inside the ThunderDome. There has occasionally been some speculation by fans as to whether the ambient noise piped in is heard by the talent, and Fightful reports that several wrestlers who have worked at the ThunderDome have confirmed that the ambient noise is not just for the audience’s benefit.
The talent noted that they can hear the noise, which is done so that they aren’t having to react to and competing in silence.
