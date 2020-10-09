Note On Backstage Frustration Within NXT This Week

NXT has been dealing with injuries to several superstars, including Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, and most recently, Ridge Holland, who suffered a nasty leg injury on Wednesday’s show and had to undergo surgery. It appears those injuries aren’t the only source of frustration within NXT at the moment.

Fightful Select reports that things were chaotic backstage at this week’s edition of NXT, with change and uncertainty being common themes on the brand.

The report also notes that multiple technical difficulties and errors at the tapings led to some of the frustration for the backstage staff.

Additionally, Fightful points out that the injuries to O’Reilly, Balor, and Holland have put those in charge in a tough spot, with most people backstage in NXT understanding the challenges that the producers are dealing with on the brand.