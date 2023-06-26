wrestling / News
Note On Backstage Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
June 26, 2023 | Posted by
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega had a highly-praised match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and a new report has details on the reaction backstage to the match and more. As reported, Ospreay defeated Omega in a bloody match that many have posited as a match of the year candidate. Fightful Select reports that there were concerns about their condition after some of the riskier spots; however neither Omega and Ospreay were in bad shape after the match and Omega told several people he was fine.
The two returned backstage after the match to a standing ovation. Many people on the roster had high praise for the match, which was said to be “meticulously planned” much like their match at Wrestle Kingdom was.
