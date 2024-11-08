Note On Backstage Reaction To Reports Of ROH TV Show Talks

A new report has details on the backstage reaction in AEW to reports of an ROH TV deal getting close to completion. As reported last week, AEW and WBD are said to be “close” to a TV deal for Ring of Honor. The WON reports that a lot of the undercard talent at Saturday’s Philadelphia taping were “excited” over the story, with the situation being described as “a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The report last week said that ROH’s rumored home would be TruTV, and that Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win was done to present him as the brand’s face during the TV negotiations.