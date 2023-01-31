Note On Backstage Reaction To Royal Rumble Ending Segment

All eyes backstage were on the Sami Zayn and Bloodline segment that ended this weekend’s Royal Rumble, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the angle, which closed out the PPV after the Undisputed WWE Universal match, was a “curtain sellout” and that wrestlers and the staff were surrounding the backstage monitors, silently watching how it played out.

The angle saw Zayn turn on The Bloodline to protect Kevin Owens after Owens lost the match to Reigns, followed by the Bloodline beating Zayn down and leaving.