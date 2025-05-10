wrestling / News

Note on Bottle Thrown at John Cena During Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton John Cena WWE Smackdown 5-9-25 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, John Cena had a bottle thrown at him during his promo in the closing segment of last night’s WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports that the fan that threw it was removed from the building immediately by security, which you can see in the fan videos that have been posted of the incident (see below). Security found him easily as he was sitting ringside.

WWE sources noted it was not a planned spot. Cena improvised when the bottle landed in the ring.

