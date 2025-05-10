– As noted, John Cena had a bottle thrown at him during his promo in the closing segment of last night’s WWE SmackDown. PWInsider reports that the fan that threw it was removed from the building immediately by security, which you can see in the fan videos that have been posted of the incident (see below). Security found him easily as he was sitting ringside.

WWE sources noted it was not a planned spot. Cena improvised when the bottle landed in the ring.