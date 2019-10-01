Various News: Note on Producer Brock Lesnar Stomped Last Night, Mick Foley Announces Anniversary Book Tour, Impact Preview Features Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie

– PWInsider reports that the WWE producer who was stomped out of the ring last night by Brock Lesnar during last night’s edition of Raw was Pat Buck. Pat Buck is the founder of WrestlePro and recently joined the WWE creative team.

Brock Lesnar will be in action on Friday night for the Smackdown debut on Fox. He will challenge WWE champion Kofi Kingston for his title.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced a 20th anniversary tour for his book, Have a Nice Day. You can check out the details he revealed below. Foley wrote on the subject: “The #NiceDayTour – bringing the book you love, to life, onstage -begins OCTOBER 8, with shows in #Buffalo #Syracuse #Austin #WichitaFalls #Dallas #Denver#Boston #Pittsburgh #Cleveland #Columbus #Toledo #Dayton #NYC #Tampa #Canadahttp://realmickfoley.com/events Where else should I go?”

– Impact Wrestling released a preview clip for this week’s show, showing Rosemary rejecting the offer from Taya Valkyrie. You can check out that clip below.