Note On Changes Made To This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has some details on changes made to this week’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the plans for tonight’s Raw and Main Event taping changed “several times over.”

Among the changes, a planned match between Zoey Stark and Natalya was pulled from WWE Main Event, while a planned Raw match between the Viking Raiders and Shelton Benjamin & Cedric was moved to Main Event.

The opening segment was originally planned to be Cody Rhodes, but was switched to Jey Uso.