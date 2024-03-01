Note on Classic Sting Footage AEW Can Use At Revolution

AEW Revolution is this Sunday, and it seems AEW may be using classic Sting footage ahead of his last match ever at the PPV. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the company has acquired footage of the Icon from New Japan Pro Wrestling. If they wanted to, they would be able to get footage from Pro Wrestling NOAH, as Sting wrestled there with Darby Allin for the Great Muta farewell show.

Obviously, the bulk of Sting’s career would be difficult, at best, to obtain, as WWE owns the footage from his time in Mid-South, Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. Footage that WWE doesn’t own includes AJPW (which includes four matches, including one taped in Budokan Hall vs. Dan Spivey), TNA (2003-2014), Memphis and World Wrestling All-Stars. It’s not expected that any footage owned by WWE will be a part of the show.