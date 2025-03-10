Note On Cody Rhodes Segment Cut From Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A planned segment featuring Cody Rhodes was reportedly cut from last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Friday’s show, which saw Rhodes cut a promo addressing John Cena’s heel turn on him at Elimination Chamber, originally had a backstage segment with R-Truth listed. However, the segment did not end up occurring.

There is no firm word on why the segment was cut, although speculation backstage in the company was that it might have affected the seriousness of the promo Rhodes’ was going to deliver.

Rhodes is set to battle Cena, who has aligned with The Rock, at WrestleMania 41 with the WWE Undisputed Championship on the line.