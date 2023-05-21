Various News: Note On Dakota Kai’s Injury, Skye Blue Not Injured, NJPW Travel Note

– A new report has a bit of detail on Dakota Kai’s injury status. Bayley noted on Smackdown that Kai was injured, and Fightful Select has confirmed the match took place in the same WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match where Liv Morgan was hurt. Fightful notes that they had heard the injury appeared to be worse than Morgan’s.

There’s no time frame for when Kai may return.

– On the flip side, AEW’s Skye Blue is not injured. Fightful reports that while she was pulled from the recent AEW tapings, she is neither hurt nor injured and will return to the ring soon.

– Finally, the site reports that most of the NJPW roster traveled on Friday so they could arrive in the US for tonight’s NJPW Resurgence.