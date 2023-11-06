AEW News: Note On Dralistico’s AEW Contract, Sponsorship For Next Week’s Dynamite 8-Man Tag

– A new report has more detail on Dralistico’s newly-signed contract with AEW. As reported, Dralistico revealed last week that he had signed a contract with the company in a post made to his Twitter acount. Fightful Select reports that the contract is a full-time deal with the company.

Dralistico made his debut for AEW last December.

– The report also notes that the eight-man tag team match scheduled for the November 15th episode of Dynamite will have sponsorship involvement. That match will see Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Chris Jericho and Kota Ibushi face The Callis Family, aka Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Will Ospreay.