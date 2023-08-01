Note on Drew McIntyre’s Absence for Last Night’s WWE Raw

– PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre did not appear on last night’s Raw since he was in Hungary filming a new upcoming movie with former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Bautista). McIntyre is scheduled to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship later this weekend at WWE SummerSlam.

The title match will go down at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5. The event will be held at Detroit’s Ford Field and will be broadcast live on Peacock.