WWE News: Note on DVR Listing For Tonight’s WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Kofi Kingston & Wife Expecting

If you DVR WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, you may want to take a look before tonight’s episode. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show is an “enhanced” version of the episode on the Undertaker and Kane, and several people have noted that it is actually listed as WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Backstage Pass on some cable systems and thus won’t be picked up without setting a separate recording.

Next week’s episode will look at Jake Roberts as he hunts for the bag used to hold his old snake Damian.

– Kofi Kingston’s wife Kori posted to Instagram to announced that they are expecting their third child, who is due in November. You can see the video, which was filmed by Kingston, below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.